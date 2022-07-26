Mike Rauch is the Latest Candidate in the Bid for Abbotsford School Trustee – October 15 Municipal Election

Abbotsford – While Chilliwack School Trustees receive a lot of attention as the 2022 Municipal Election campaign heats up, trustees are also elected in Abbotsford.

Mike Rauch is the Latest Candidate in the Bid for Abbotsford School Trustee.

From his website:

Mike and his wife Winsome joyfully parent their six children. He has lived in Abbotsford for 26 years. He grew up in Langley, the son of German immigrants who arrived in Canada in the 1960s with two suitcases and $200. Mike and Winsome’s eldest child is an Abbotsford Senior 2022 graduate, their other five are still K-12; one child is in the Abbotsford District Soccer Academy and another in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program.

Mike originally wanted to become a physics teacher, but ultimately completed a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia. He continued his education with courses in Management Accounting from BCIT and Leadership at the Ivey Business School at Western University in London, Ontario. In his college years, Mike was a laboratory assistant in Abbotsford’s W.J Mouat Secondary, supporting the science teachers with setting up equipment and materials.