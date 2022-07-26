Chilliwack – Bozzini’s Presents A Night of Harps & Howls Featuring The Comedy of Brian Patafie & The Blues of Nigel Mack – July 31.

Chicago blues ‘triple threat’ (slide guitar, harmonica and vocals) Nigel Mack delivers a high-energy show that fuses blues classics with the punch of contemporary original blues. Seamlessly switching between instruments, Nigel Mack is equally proficient at them all. These are talents honed by years of relentless touring in support of his critically acclaimed CDs, ‘Devil’s Secrets’, ‘Road Rage’ and ‘High Price to Play’.

Based in Chicago, IL, ‘Nigel Mack & the Blues Attack’ have logged well over half a million miles across North America and Europe and they have headlined top blues venues throughout.

Early Show

Nigel Mack (solo)

Sunday July 31

Doors 4:30 Show 6:00

Tickets $ 22.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

Brian Patafie will not be appearing at the early show

Brian Patafie (former trainer for your Chilliwack Chiefs!)

Canada’s Original Enter-Trainer

For 42 years Brian has worked as an Athletic Trainer in the professional hockey industry from the low minor leagues to the NHL as well as spending time in Europe. Brian has always had an underlying love for Stand up Comedy and back in early 2020 he put together a seventy minute show that he titled “The Inappropriate Tour” and in June 2021 he hit the road appearing in theaters and comedy clubs throughout Canada and the Southeastern United States. In December of 2021 he debuted part of his new show “The No Days Off Tour” in Las Vegas Nevada. Fondly referred to as Canada’s Original Enter-Trainer his show is a can’t miss! He chronicles his career in hockey as well as his life growing up as a base brat till seventh grade and then transitioning to life off the base after his father retired from the military. Brian is very forthright with his audience in this hilarious show with his sense of humor and wise guy one liners he’ll have you rolling in the aisles with continuous laughter that will bring you to tears!

Late Show

A Night of Harps & Howls Featuring The Comedy of Brian Patafie &

The Blues of Nigel Mack (Some Mature themes 16+ please for the late show)

Sunday July 31

Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 29.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone