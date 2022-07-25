UPDATE on Chilliwack Homicide on McNaught – IHIT Finds Suspect Dead (Vehicle Found In Bridal Falls)

Fraser Valley – JULY 25 UPDATE – At a Monday briefing on recent homicides and shootings in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, the 50 year old suspect, Eric John Shestalo has been found dead from a self inflicted gun shot wound.

The IHIT Spokesperson told the media briefing, “Significant police resources were involved in the search for the armed suspect for the past few days, and I can advise you that as of today (Monday), the suspect was located deceased.”

RCMP and IHIT have not yet released the names of the two deceased women or the third victim who is expected to recover.

IHIT is also looking for witnesses and video footage. Anyone who was in the area of the 9700-block of McNaught Road between 9 a.m. and noon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

JULY 23 STORY – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have located the Jeep YJ associated to Eric Shestalo, suspect in the July 21st, 2022, double homicide in Chilliwack.

Background: On July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP (UFVRD) responded to a report of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 9700 block of McNaught Drive, Chilliwack. The two women succumbed to their injuries, while the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and has identified the suspect as 50-years-old Eric John Shestalo. Efforts are on-going to determine the whereabouts of Shestalo and he is considered armed and dangerous. Shestalo was last scene driving a red Jeep YJ.

On the morning of July 22, 2022, Shestalo’s red 1990 Jeep YJ was located in the area of Bridal Falls, east of Chilliwack. IHIT members along with members of the UFVRD Chilliwack Detachment, the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), RCMP Air One, the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) and the LMD Integrated Tactical Support Group continue to conducted an intensive search for Shestalo, whom has not yet been located. IHIT is asking the public to avoid the area as the search will continue through out the day.

IHIT is urging the public to use caution and not approach Shestalo and to contact 9-1-1 immediately if observed. Shestalo is described as Caucasian, 5’9”, 176 pounds, last seen wearing black pants, black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are still urging people not to approach Mr. Shestalo and to contact 9-1-1 immediately. So far we’ve had many people come forward to provide information. We need that to continue as we work to track down Mr. Shestalo.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone who attended Bridal Falls between 11:00 a.m. on July 21, 2022 and 10:00 a.m. on July 22, 2022 with dash cameras or who have any information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.