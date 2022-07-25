UPDATE – Multiple Shootings in Langley, Township, RCMP Say Stay Away From Downtown TFN – LONE Suspect in Custody

Langley – Shots were ringing out early Monday morning in Langley.

RCMP have told people to stay out of Langley City’s downtown core, describing “multiple shooting scenes.” A civil emergency was posted to social media at 6:19AM Monday morning.

Another was in the area of 200 Street and the Langley Bypass in Langley Township.

Another is reportedly near the Cascades Casino, in the area of Fraser Highway and Glover Road

An emergency alert was sent out across the region, saying the shootings involve “transient victims.”

It is not known if this is connected to Sunday’s gang related shootings in Whistler.

Langley RCMP stated after 7 AM that one suspect was in custody:

In the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, the Langley RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley.

Out of an abundance of cause, an Emergency Alert was issued until investigators can confirm that the suspect was acting alone The Langley RCMP with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, took one male into custody who we believe is responsible for the shootings.

At 7:20 am, the Police Emergency Alert was updated as investigators believe the lone suspect to be in custody.

This is an active investigation with multiple areas of the Langley City and Langley Township closed to the public. We are asking the public to stay out of the following areas: 200 street and Langley Bypass; Parking lot of Cascades Casino located at Fraser Highway and 204 Street, Langley Bus Loop located a Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

