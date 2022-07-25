RCMP Have Found Nicole Blank, She Is Safe

Chilliwack – JULY 25 UPDATE – The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 45-year-old female reporting missing has been located and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.

JULY 19 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Nicole Blank, who was last seen on July 8, 2022. Until recently, Nicole Blank has been residing in Sidney, BC on Vancouver Island. Blank had been in Chilliwack visiting family when she was reported missing.

Nicole Blank is described as:

Caucasian

5’4

130 lbs

Dyed Blond Hair with brown roots

Christopher tattoo on left arm

“The police are very concerned for Nicole Blank’s well being and are hoping the public can assist in determining her location in order to confirm her well-being.” Says Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole Blank is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).