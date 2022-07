City of Chilliwack – Due to the heat warning, Recycling and Glass will not be collected this week by City of Chilliwack, (this is to protect worker health and safety during extreme heat).

Compostables and bi-weekly Garbage will still be collected.

City of Chilliwack apologize for any inconvenience.

For more info – http://ow.ly/8AZS50K40M0

Chilliwack Garbage Recycling Curbside Update July 2022