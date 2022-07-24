Valley Band Tayos Gearing Up For August Gigs (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Tayos is a four-piece Chilliwack band made up of Connor James; lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Raphael Medina; bassist and backup vocalist,

Bryce Richardson; lead guitarist and backup vocalist and Mykal Storey; percussionist.

With the most recent additions being; Aron Burchart, sound engineer,

Landon Johnston, band videographer, rounding out the technical side of things.

The group began by playing a multitude of cover songs, quickly moving onto writing their own original music showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Drawing inspiration from Led Zeppelin to Bob Dylan, Van Halen to The Beatles and everything in between, the group has acquired an eclectic grouping of originals on their debut album “Flintlocks and Feathers”, out on all major music streaming platforms now!

Tayos has released their August concert schedule including gigs in Chilliwack.