Chilliwck – Perfect summer weather (not too hot) for the start of the BC Football Conference season for the Valley Huskers.

A 31-5 win over the expansion Prince George Kodiaks at Exhibition Stadium.

Next up for the Huskers is a road game July 30 at Starlight Stadium in Victoria against the Westshore Rebels.

2022 Huskers vs PG July 23 – Mark Hendley chillTV