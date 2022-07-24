Chilliwack Pride Society Fundraiser, August 3 at Browns Social House

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack PRIDE Society is hosting a Fundraiser at the Browns Social House at 8236 Eagle Landing Pkwy on August 3rd from 6-9PM.

$30 for the evening gets you a selection of burgers (Vegan and gluten free options available), fries, drinks and a fabulous evening with the Chilliwack Pride Crew.

Supporters will also be graced by the company of miss Hailey Adler and a Surprise drag king for the evening.

Chilliwack PRIDE will be selling 50/50 tickets, with the goal of $25,000 tp support the August Festival.

Only 130 tickets are available.