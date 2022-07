Chilliwck-Kent – A number of people in the Fraser Valley are sponsoring Ukrainian families to come and settle in the Valley. Of course, there is also a small amount of culture shock.

Many in the Valley have wondered aloud on social media, on how they can get involved.

There is still time to register for an Ukrainian Guest Open House on Thursday July 28th. This is sponsored by Chilliwck Kent Kelli Paddon MLA

If you’re interested in coming please email her office at Kelli.Paddon.MLA@leg.bc.ca