OPINION – PETA Unveils Billboard In Response to Excelsior 4 Trial and Outcome

Abbotsford (Opinion from PETA) — PETA (People for the Ethical Treament of Animals) believes factory farmers, not those who show the world what’s going on inside their wretched facilities, should be in court, yet that’s not the case when it comes to two activists who face sentencing after prosecution for live-streaming the volleyball-size hernias and illness afflicting pigs on Excelsior Hog Farm, so PETA is launching local, can’t-be-missed appeals urging everyone to vote with their food budget by leaving animals off their plates.

In the Saturday edition of the Vancouver Sun , there will be a graphic montage and article that “will slam law enforcement for prosecuting the whistleblowers rather than the animal abusers”. And on Highway 91, PETA has just placed a billboard that includes an image of a piglet cradled in someone’s arms.

PETA’s billboard is located along the Alex Fraser Bridge on Highway 91, just south of the interchange with Highway 17.