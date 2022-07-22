You Can Follow Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema New Seattle Pro Soccer Team on Local Cable Services

Seattle/Chilliwack – In June, FVN told you about what started as a Instagram post from Jordyn Huitema was confirmed by The Athletic and her new pro club OL Reign (Seattle) of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Huitema has one year left in her four-year contract with Paris Ste. Germain, which means OL Reign would need to pay a transfer fee to bring the forward to Seattle.

OL Reign will hope that Huitema can bolster their offensive output, with the team currently sitting in sixth place, having only scored six goals through their eight games played so far this regular season.

Local fans were ecstatic about the news, as many fans prepare to make the trek to the Emerald City to see her play.

Now, Four games will be on local cable systems.

OL Reign announced a new partnership with FOX 13 in Seattle that will include local broadcast rights to four OL Reign matches in 2022.

Among the four matches, three will feature OL Reign on the road and the other match will be at home.

· OL Reign at Angel City FC on Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at Orlando Pride on Friday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at NJ/NY Gotham FC on Wednesday, September 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT

“We are excited to bring OL Reign matches into the homes of fans across Western Washington,” said Sheila Oliver, senior vice president and general manager of FOX 13. “Especially this year, as we celebrate 50 years of Title IX, it is more important than ever to elevate women’s sports wherever we can.”

In addition to the local broadcasts, OL Reign fans around the world can watch the remainder of the season via NWSL’s television and streaming partners. These include eight games streamed nationally on Paramount+ with the remaining two games streamed nationally on Twitch. For international viewers, all 10 matches will be available on Twitch.