Fortis to Perform Low Flight Gas Line Inspections in Fraser Valley in August

Fraser Valley – FortisBC is conducting aerial inspections of our gas transmission lines. These annual inspections are part of their regular management program.

Talon Helicopters, on behalf of FortisBC, is performing LiDAR mapping which requires flying at low altitudes to inspect the lines. Talon Helicopters is permitted by Transport Canada to fly at low levels in order to inspect the lines that previously had to be inspected by foot. This covers more area in less time, is more cost-effective and safer for our field crews.

The aerial inspections are taking place across various regions in B.C., including the Fraser Valley, from mid-July through August. I’ve included the anticipated wide flight schedule below for your reference.

Please note that the flight schedule may vary as it is weather and wildfire dependent. Since the helicopter will be passing through a number of regional districts, flight time over a single area will be minimal and there will be no ground activity related to the flights.

Anticipated flight schedule:

Lower Mainland: July 15 – 25

Vancouver Island: July 15 – 25

Northern Interior: July 20 – 27

Southern Interior: July 25 – August 3

Fraser Valley: August 1- 5