Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP issued a media statement on Thursday at Noon:

Officers are attending an ongoing incident in the 9000 block of McNaught Road (near Yale) and asking the public to avoid the area. (McNaught is closed between Yale Road to Epp Drive)

More information to come as the situation unfolds.

Social media reports near the area suggest possible shots fired incident and two victims, but that has not been confirmed. An Air Ambulance was spotted at Chilliwack Airport.