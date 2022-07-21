Freshet UPDATE – Wardle Street Near 7th Avenue in Hope, Reopened as well as the Rotary Trail

Hope – JULY 20 UPDATE – District of Hope posted a freshet update on their social media.

Area residents are advised that Wardle Street near 7th Ave has been reopened as well as the Rotary Trail and while the Fraser River may have peaked for this freshet season, we remind everyone that flows remain relatively high so please be cautious.

JULY 4 UPDATE – District of Hope posted a freshet and closure update on July 4. – Fraser River levels will remain higher than usual for this time of year. The public should expect portions of Wardle Street and 7th Avenue, along with the Rotary Trails to remain closed through this weekend.

We will make every attempt to re-open these areas as soon as its safe.

JUNE 28 ORIGINAL STORY – District of Hope is being pro-active about the flood potential.

In anticipation that levels on the Fraser River are expected to rise once again this coming weekend, the District of Hope will take steps to close Wardle street between Allison Ave. and 7th Ave. and the end of Rupert St. near the boat launch beginning June 29, 2022. This will also allow for the possible installation of temporary dyking.

Residents in low lying areas are advised to be aware of the rising waters and possible seepage as a result.

Please remain clear of river banks and fast moving water.