Cooling Stations Now Being Set Up In Anticipation of Heat Wave from July 23 to 30

Fraser Valley – Communities in the Fraser Valley are now pro-active in setting up cooling stations in anticipation of the upcoming heat wave.

Please monitor seniors and kids and keep pets as cool as you possibly can.

CHILLIWACK

The City of Chilliwack is providing a cooling station for residents that require some reprieve during the upcoming heatwave. The Slesse Room at the Evergreen Hall 9291 Corbould Street has been designated for that use from July 23rd to July 30. It will be open 7am- 8pm each day. For more information please visit the City of Chilliwack Website or call 604-792-9311

ABBOTSFORD

Cooling Centers are part of the City’s Extreme Heat Response Plan and are open whenever an Extreme Heat Emergency Alert is issued. A complete listing of the City’s Cooling Centers, and more information on how to stay cool during a heatwave, is available at: https://abbotsford.ca/public-safety/community-safety-tips#heat

The Weather Network