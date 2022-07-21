Abby Canucks Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule, Country Night, Teddy Bear Toss

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks announced their complete 2022-23 regular season schedule beginning with a road game on Friday, October 14th against the Ontario Reign, farm team of the LA Kings.

Home ice was a huge advantage for the Canucks in their inaugural season, as they posted an impressive record of 20-9-4-1 at the Abbotsford Centre. This year, the team will play its first game in the City of Abbotsford on Friday, October 28th against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks).

CLICK HERE to view a complete list of dates and opponents for the 2022-23 regular season.

CLICK HERE to download the complete 2022-23 Abbotsford Canucks schedule to your device.

Ticket packages are on sale now, including season tickets, flex packs and weekend pass.

Go to tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca or call 604-743-5000 ext. 2

Early Season Highlight Games Include:

Diwali Night on Saturday, October 29th vs the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks).

Celebration of the diverse culture and vibrant South Asian community. Highlighting a variety of artists, activations, and cultural elements.

Country Night on Saturday, November 12th vs the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

Live music, line dancing, and special give aways. Country themed décor throughout the Abbotsford Centre.

Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 3rd vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed toys to the Abbotsford Centre to throw on the ice in support of Archway Community Services Toys for Tots.

Fast Facts :

36 home games in the 2022/23 season.

Two more home games than last year.

61 percent of home games on Friday and Saturday night.

Nine Friday games and 13 Saturday games.

39 percent of home schedule vs Canadian teams.

14 games total including six home games vs Calgary (Calgary Flames)

Two home games against the new Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken).

Single game ticket information will be released at a later date. Fans are encouraged to sign up for single game pre-sale access and regular season games by clicking here.