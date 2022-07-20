Trans Mountain Construction Through Ledgeview Golf Club Complete – On To The Next Phase

Abbotsford – Brad Clapp (PGA of Canada Executive Professional) is the General Manager of the Ledgeview Golf Club and has been keeping club members and media up to date with the construction of the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline that runs through the gold course.

So what is next?

According to Clapp in a media release:

Trans Mountain has finally completed their pipeline expansion construction on the property.

The golf course will now regain much of its length and many of its greens.

During the prolonged pipeline construction period, Ledgeview was forced to shorten to a 4,276-yard par 64 layout with 6 temporary greens. With Trans Mountain off the property, previously closed tee boxes and greens will reopen, allowing Ledgeview to lengthen the layout to a 5,452-yard par 67 with only 3 temporary greens.

There is still a lot of reclamation work ahead to return Ledgeview to its full length. The pipeline project sliced across 5 fairways and the driving range before running through the 12th green and directly down the entire length of the 15th hole.

Nearly 1,000 yards of the pipeline path needs to be redesigned and resodded, including two brand new green complexes.

Led by Ledgeview’s Superintendent Chad Burns and Les Furber from Golf Design Services, reclamation work has already begun and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. The new turf will need time to mature during the fall and winter months, with the course returning to full capacity by Late Spring 2023.

Once the reclamation work is entirely finished, combined with the recently opened clubhouse and restaurant, Ledgeview will be in a much healthier position compared to before the pipeline project began. Reduced rates are still in play.

See www.ledgeviewgolf.com for details.