Victoria/Fraser Valley – It was not a coronation, but it could have been. It was also one of the worst kept political secrets to come out of Victoria.

Point Grey MLA and current Attorney General David Eby will run for the NDP leadership in the fall, Premier John Horgan will complete his current term as MLA but not seek re-election in 2024.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon have thrown their support behind Eby.

Excited to have been able to join the announcement virtually tonight, and support @Dave_Eby for leader along with so many of my colleagues! https://t.co/k8fjRFyQQ6 — Kelli Paddon MLA (@kellipaddon) July 20, 2022

David Eby has 48 MLAs supporting him.

No one else is running against him yet.

No one may even try.

If so, he would be premier by the end of October or early November. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/mlkes3D12z — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) July 20, 2022