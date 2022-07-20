Abbotsford Youth Orchestra – Symphony in the Park – Friday August 12 – Mill Lake Park

Abbotsford – Songs, Strings & Steps is a series of concerts and variety shows produced by Calvin Dyck, often featuring the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and a variety of local talent.

Past guests have included: Shane Wiebe, Charlene Hart, Father’s Daughter, Chelsea Rus, The Celtic Tenors, Valley Festival Singers, Alison Nystrom, Ken Lavigne, Victoria Brass Ensemble, Michael Berg, Victoria Duffield, Melanie Krueger, Crystal Hicks, Zillion Wong & Sarah Liang, Andrea & Amaris, MEI Drumline, Chamber Choir and Marching Band, Langley Ukulele Ensemble, Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir, Jubilate Vocal Ensemble, Fraser Valley Academy of Dance, Abbotsford Skipping Sensations, Sionnaine Irish Dancers, and many more.

Symphony in the Park is a presentation (by donation) of the Abbotsford Youth Orchhesra, at Mill Lake on Friday August 12.

Bring a lawn chain and enjoy music outdoors.