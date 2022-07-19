Surrey To Host 2023 Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championships

Surrey – Surrey, the host city of one of the largest tournaments in the sport of Canadian softball, the 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championships, has been awarded to the Canadian Amateur Sport Society, organizers of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship at Softball City, Surrey.



“As an organizing committee, we are thrilled to have been successfully awarded the 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s event,” says Committee Chair Greg Timm. “We are also pleased to be working on delivering this tournament in partnership with Softball BC.”

Softball BC interim President Lisa Parkes says the event will celebrate the deep history of men’s softball in BC, which includes three players currently on the national team, and will provide an opportunity to continue that legacy in building a solid boys program for the future.



“Softball BC is thrilled that these Canadian Championships will be hosted in our province, providing us the opportunity to showcase our exceptional athletes and to expose our great game to the next era of athletes,” says Parkes. “We are thankful to the Canadian Amateur Sports Association for their efforts and support in securing this event, and to Softball Canada for their ongoing acknowledgement of British Columbia as a desired destination for participants and fans alike.”



Planning is now underway for the event, which is expected to draw up to 20 teams, 250 athletes as well as thousands of fans from across Canada to Softball City from August 30th – September 3rd, 2023. The Canada Cup. Tickets are expected to go on sale in fall, 2022.