MLA Pam Alexis Part of Parliamentary Committee Seeking Input on Drug Toxicity, Overdose Crisis￼

Victoria/Fraser Valley – he Select Standing Committee on Health continues to accept input about B.C.’s drug toxicity and overdose crisis.

British Columbians are invited to provide written comments before Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. (Pacific time).

The committee began its public hearings in May and has received presentations from more than 90 organizations and individuals, including government representatives, public health officials, experts, people with lived and living experience, and other stakeholders.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that have shared their perspectives to date,” said Niki Sharma, committee chair. “We want to ensure that everyone gets to have their say about this crisis, so I encourage British Columbians to provide the committee with their input before Aug. 5, 2022.”

Shirley Bond, deputy chair, said: “It is important that we hear as many views and ideas as possible related to this public health crisis. We are grateful to those who have already provided their input. There is still time to share your recommendations for how we can take specific action to further address this deadly emergency.”

The committee will consider all input received as it prepares its report, which must be submitted by Nov. 2, 2022.

For details about the consultation and how to participate:

* visit the committee’s website: http://www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/health

* contact the Parliamentary Committees Office by email: healthcommittee@leg.bc.ca (mailto:healthcommittee@leg.bc.ca)

* call 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.)

To read transcripts, view presentation materials and listen to audio recordings of what the committee has heard as part of its examination of this ongoing crisis, visit the committee’s website: http://www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/health

The Select Standing Committee on Health is one of 10 permanent parliamentary committees established to undertake work on behalf of the legislative assembly. The committee, made up of members from all parties represented in the legislative assembly, was provided its terms of reference for this examination on April 4, 2022.

The members of the committee are:

* Niki Sharma, MLA, Vancouver-Hastings (chair);

* Shirley Bond, MLA, Prince George-Valemount (deputy chair);

* Pam Alexis, MLA, Abbotsford-Mission;

* Susie Chant, MLA, North Vancouver-Seymour;

* Dan Davies, MLA, Peace River North;

* Sonia Furstenau, MLA, Cowichan Valley;

* Trevor Halford, MLA, Surrey-White Rock;

* Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA, Courtenay-Comox;

* Doug Routley, MLA, Nanaimo-North Cowichan; and

* Mike Starchuk, MLA, Surrey-Cloverdale.