Chilliwack Mural Festival, Saturday August 20

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Mural Festival is Saturday August 20 from 11 AM to 7PM.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival offers a FREE art event for you to experience international, national, and local artist murals, street performances, dance battles, live music, kid’s art activities, and more!

Visit the 10 newly painted murals and learn about each one.

Locations include:

District 1881

+ Community Art Wall

+ Performances

+ Vendors

+ Live Music

+ Beer gardens at the local breweries

+ Magician

+ Dance performances

+ Mural tours on the hour!

Mill Street

+ Art zone

+ Live art-making

+ Vendors

+ Love Alley dance parties

+ Beer garden at the local brewery

+ Street Performances

+ Dance performances

Victoria Avenue

+ Food trucks

+ Skate area

+ Street hockey

+ Vendors

+ Roller skating

Kipp Avenue

+ Live temporary mural painting with local artists

+ Live installation building by Aaron Moran

+ Food trucks

+ Live bands

Central Community Park

+ Teen Daze DJ set

+ Garneau DJ set

+ Cypher dance battles with Natasha Gorrie and crew

+ Games