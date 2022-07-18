Wildfire Reminder – Drones Can Ground Firefighting Aircraft .. or worse

Victoria/Fraser Valley/Kamloops – It is now an annual reminder from BC Wildfire Service.

If a drone or other aircraft collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly. Any aircraft within a restricted airspace can slow, or shut down aerial firefighting efforts and delay or halt overall fire suppression operations.

Currently, the airspace over the Nohomin Creek wildfire = Lytton (K70580) is currently restricted. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”) are prohibited for five nautical miles around the fire and up to 3,000 feet vertically. The use of aircraft or drones within this airspace is illegal.

To report a drone or any aircraft illegally intruding into airspace over wildfires, please call the RCMP or report it through CrimeStoppers. Please assist us in keeping our personnel, pilots and aircraft safe.

For more information on UAVs and drones: http://ow.ly/m7C630soc4Q