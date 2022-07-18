Two AbbyPD Officers Injured After Townshipline Road Shots Fired Call Became Collision With Police Cruiser

Abbotsford – Early Monday Morning (July 18th @4:30AM) Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to shots-fired call within the 34700 block of Townshipline Road.

While en route, one patrol vehicle was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision in the 33600 block of George Ferguson Way, resulting in an impact with a concrete wall. It appears the driver lost control.

No civilians or civilian vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

George Ferguson Way between McCallum Road and Pauline St. remains closed in both directions.

Upon arrival at the shots-fired call, officers determined a home invasion had occurred at a marijuana grow operation. No victims have been located at this scene by police.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of the investigation.

The AbbyPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been at either location. If you can assist, call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

AbbyPD File 2022-29189 / 29190