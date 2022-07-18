Chilliwack Walks Challenge – Go for a Walk Each Week until August 31- Prizes to be Won

Chilliwack – The city of Chilliwack invites you to the Chilliwack Walks challenge. Go for a walk each week until August 31. Submit a photo of your walk to be entered to win prizes.

Learn more at chilliwack.com/walks

The Chilliwack Walks program encourages residents to embrace the health benefits associated with walking. Walking has been shown to:

1. Aid Weight Loss

2. Improve Heart Health

3. Boost Immune Functions

4. Regulate Blood Pressure

5. Tone Muscles

6. Increase Metabolism

7. Reduce Stress

8. Improve Mood

9. Increased Lung Capacity

10. Improve Memory

11. Regulate Blood Sugar

12. Strengthen Bones and Joints

Participate by completing up to eight walks in eight weeks (one per week) between July 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022. Walk around your own neighbourhood aiming for 3-6 kms or follow some of our pre-mapped walks that can be downloaded below. Send a picture of yourself on your walk to community@chilliwack.com. Every picture you submit will count as one entry towards prize packages from the YMCA, Recreation Excellence, and the City of Chilliwack! Limit of one entry per week.*

*Entries must be submitted by September 5, 2022 11:59 pm. Winners will be contacted by September 9, 2022.

Chilliwack Walks is part of the Chilliwack Active For Life initiative which is a partnership between the City of Chilliwack, the Chilliwack Family YMCA, and Recreation Excellence.