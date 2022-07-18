2022 General Local Elections Pre-Campaign Period Begins Monday, July 18

Victoria – The pre-campaign period for the 2022 General Local Elections begins Monday, July 18 and runs until September 16, 2022. Election advertising rules come into effect with the start of the pre-campaign period.

Election advertising rules are also in effect during the campaign period, which runs from September 17 until General Voting Day on October 15. Elections BC administers campaign financing and advertising rules in local elections, but does not administer voting, candidate nominations, or other aspects of the process.

Elector organizations, prospective candidates and third parties that sponsor election advertising during the pre-campaign or campaign period must include their name and contact information on all of their ads, in addition to other requirements. Third party election advertisers must register with Elections BC.

The list of currently registered third party sponsors is available on the Elections BC website at the link below. This list is updated daily.

· List of third party advertising sponsors (PDF)

The Local Elections Campaign Financing Act defines what is election advertising. During the pre-campaign period, election advertising is any public communication that promotes or opposes, directly or indirectly, the election of a candidate or an elector organization endorsing a candidate.

During the campaign period, the definition of election advertising also includes communications that take a position on an issue associated with a candidate or elector organization.

For more information on the campaign financing and advertising rules in the 2022 General Local Elections, visit https://elections.bc.ca/localelections.