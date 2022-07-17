National Drowning Prevention Week -City of Abbotsford Hosting an Educational Booth, July 20 at Albert Dyke Park

Abbotsford – Despite a downward trend, drowning is still the third leading cause of unintentional death for Canadians under 60, and together with the Lifesaving Society of Canada, the City of Abbotsford is bringing awareness to the risk of drowning and encouraging residents to become water smart, as part of National Drowning Prevention Week July 17 – 23.

To help reduce the risk of drowning, all Canadians are encouraged to participate in a learn-to-swim program or learn how to survive an unexpected fall into the water, wear a properly-fitted lifejacket when out on a boat, refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages while participating in aquatic activities and ensure that children are under the direct supervision of an adult when around barrier-free bodies of water.

To help residents become water smart, the City of Abbotsford is hosting an educational booth from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. July 20 at Albert Dyke Park with tips on how to stay safe around the water, including the importance of wearing a lifejacket and personal flotation device in and around open water. City representatives will also have information about swim programs and the City’s upcoming Career Aquatic Training School program.

During National Drowning Prevention Week, students in swim lessons through the City will be put through Swim to Survive training, where they will learn to roll into the water, tread water, and swim to safety.

Registration for the City’s Career Aquatic Training School, along with course information is available at https://www.abbotsford.ca/aquatic-training. To register for learn-to-swim lessons, visit https://www.abbotsford.ca/registration.