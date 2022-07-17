Skip to content

Expect Traffic Bottleneck for Deck Repairs – Murray Street Overpass in Mission

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Legal
  4. Expect Traffic Bottleneck for Deck Repairs – Murray Street Overpass in Mission

City of Mission – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be completing concrete deck repairs on the City of Mission Murray Street overpass in starting Monday, July 18 and continuing to the end of the month.

Traffic will be merged into a single lane on the active work side between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Both sidewalks will remain open during these repairs.

Please give yourself extra travel time and be mindful of roadside workers.

Contact Emil Anderson at 1-800-667-5122 with any questions.

City of Mission/ Murray Street Overpass/July 2022

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts