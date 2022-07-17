BC’s New Democratic Party to Elect a New Leader on Saturday, December 3

Vancouver — The political wheels are in motion.

From their media release, Members of BC’s New Democratic Party will elect a new leader on Saturday, December 3, 2022. This follows Premier John Horgan’s announcement late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the next provincial election in 2024.

“For his last seventeen years as an MLA and five as Premier, John Horgan has shown what’s possible when elected officials put people first and fight hard to make life better for everyone,” said Aaron Sumexheltza, President of the BC NDP. “I look forward to seeing the candidates who put their names forward for this important job representing New Democrat values and serving the great people of British Columbia.”

The BC NDP’s elected governing bodies have ratified leadership election rules, and have set the leadership campaign period to officially begin on Sunday, July 17. The voting period will begin as early as Sunday, November 13, with the results and new leader announced on Saturday, December 3. The deadline to join the BC NDP as a member and be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sunday, September 4.

To run for leadership, a candidate must be a member of the Party in good standing for at least 90 days prior to the leadership election date; eligible to stand for election to the BC Legislature; and demonstrate a genuine interest in seeking the leadership and serving as the leader of the BC New Democratic Party. Candidates must submit their application, along with the initial entrance fee of $15,000 by Tuesday, October 4.

To oversee the election process, the BC NDP has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its Chief Electoral Officer. First elected in 1989 and re-elected in 1991, Cull served British Columbians as Minister of Health, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance and Corporate Relations.