Moderna Vaccine for Kids Six Months to Four Years, Available Throughout BC on August 2

Victoria – Approximately 208,000 eligible infants and children in British Columbia between six months and four years of age will soon be able to receive vaccine protection against COVID-19.

To register with the provincial Get Vaccinated system: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

Following Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna vaccine, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recommendation on its use, for those aged six months to four years, regional health authorities will start offering this vaccine at clinics throughout the province on Aug. 2, 2022.

“B.C. has the capacity and experience to deliver this COVID-19 vaccination campaign for this new age group,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Since the start of the vaccination campaign in B.C., almost 12 million doses have been administered to eligible people. I encourage parents to register their kids under the age of five, so they are invited to book an appointment, starting on Aug. 2.”

The COVID-19 vaccine for the six-month to four-year-olds will be available in all communities through health authority child-friendly clinics.