FVRD – A Smoky Skies Bulletin has been issued for the Fraser Canyon / Trans Canada Hwy (Lytton, Choate, Dogwood Valley) in FVRD’s Electoral Areas A & B.

Wildfire smoke near Lytton is degrading air quality, potentially resulting in health concerns.

Don Armstrong with Chilliwack Salvation Army is en route , heading up to Lytton with 6 pallets of water

Don Armstrong, Chilliwack Salvation Army/July 2022/Facebook