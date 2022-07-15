MLA Coulter on ICBC Rebates, The Process and The Scams

Fraser Valley – Have you received your ICBC rebate yet. The once promised by Premier John Horgan for $100 ti help with you gas bill?

Thre has been plenty pf speculation as to why so many have not seen the money.

There are also plenty of on line scams for you to click on, and end up with a virus.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter took to social media to address the issue:

ICBC WILL NOT ISSUE ANY REBATES TO CUSTOMERS VIA TEXT MESSAGE OR EMAIL: If you receive a text message asking you to click a link to receive your relief rebate, please delete the message – this is a scam.

ICBC has issued all 25,000 rebates to customers who signed up for direct deposit. They have also issued all credit card rebates to eligible customers (573,000).

All other customers, including those who paid by debit, cash, cheque or payment plan, as well as customers whose credit cards could not be processed (for reasons including expiry dates or other technical reasons) will receive their rebate as a cheque.

All 2.8 million cheques and are being printed, and ICBC is delivering them to Canada Post in daily batches. They are on track to have all cheques in the mail by the end of July as planned.

Overall, ICBC is sending out roughly 3.5 million relief rebates to customers totalling $396 million.

More information on the relief rebate is available on the ICBC website: https://www.icbc.com/…/new…/pages/2022-mar25-rebate.aspx