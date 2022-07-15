Skip to content

Kindness Chain Chilliwack – Summer Special Free Grocery Hampers – Sunday July 17

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association has organized “Summer Special Free Grocery Hampers” for local Chilliwack Families/Seniors/Individuals in NEED.

If you or anyone you know NEED help in Groceries, please contact Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.

They will be serving on first order place basis. Folks who made it in to distribution list will be notified one week before about pick-up location which will be in Downtown Chilliwack.

For the Seniors having mobility restrictions we will try our best to arrange delivery.

Three ways to add your name in the list:

1. Message on KCCA Facebook Messenger.
2. Text at number on KCCA Facebook page – NO phone calls please.
3. Email at; kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com.

For this Project, Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association are looking for donations, volunteers & delivery drivers so if you can help in any capacity please don’t hesitate to contact Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Summer Grocery Hampers July 2022

