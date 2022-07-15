chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 14, 2022. School Trustee Barry Neufeld heading for the Supreme Court of Canada – Interview: Merlin Bunt, Chilliwack History Perspectives (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 14, 2022. School Trustee Barry Neufeld heading for the Supreme Court of Canada – Interview: Merlin Bunt, Chilliwack History Perspectives.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• School Trustee Barry Neufeld heading for the Supreme Court of Canada
• First time in a decade – regular passenger flights out of Chilliwack Airport!
• The freshet waters are dropping; not the mosquitoes.
AND….Chiefs news in sports!
Interview: Merlin Bunt, Chilliwack History Perspectives
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
