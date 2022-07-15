Chilliwack Pride’s Teri Westerby to Run for School Trustee in October

Chilliwack – The race for the Chilliwack School Board sees another candidate in the running.

Chilliwack Pride executive Director Teri Westerby, who is openly trans, will run in the October 15 vote.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Westerby admitted there will be push back, however, he feels Chilliwack is at a place where acceptance is the key and the answer for a voice like his, to be effective.

The Facebook page and official announcement was made on social media, very low key, on Thursday evening.

Chilliwack School District #33, Let’s Move Forward, Together! As your trustee, I will amplify your voices and dedicate myself to collaboration and open dialogue with caregivers and the school district.

Westerby realized in 2016, it was time to “come out” and by 2018, the provincial SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) program was unveiled in BC schools.

On the Chilliwack School Board, Trustees Barry Neufeld, Healther Maahs and Darrell Furgason have been vocal opponents of the program, citing concerns that it is an “indoctrination program” for young children.

That was followed by Westerby’s leadership in organizing Chilliwack Pride. The 2022 festival is August 21 in Central Community Park.

More to come.