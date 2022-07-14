Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Hiring Election Workers for October 15 Vote

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford have a variety of positions to suit different skills and interests for the October 15 Municipal Elections.

Apply online at https://abbotsford.ca/elections

