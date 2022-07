Fraser Valley – As the summer is finally drying out the forest and the feshet levels are dropping, this should not be a surprise.

Effective at noon PDT on Friday, July 15, 2022, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Campfires are allowed for the time being.

The Fraser Valley is part of this catchment.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, and more go to: http://bcwildfire.ca