Almost 200 Illicit Overdose Drug Deaths in BC – May 2022 – Mission and Merritt on Record Pace

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Preliminary reporting released by the BC Coroners Service confirms that toxic illicit drugs claimed the lives of at least 195 British Columbians in May 2022.

Illicit drug overdose death report (data to May 31, 2022):

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/illicit-drug.pdf

“After a catastrophic 2021, I am saddened to report that we are, once again, on pace to lose a record number of our community members in 2022,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, BC Coroners Service.

At least 940 lives were lost to toxic drugs in B.C. between January and May, a record number for the first five months of a calendar year. Following two months of a small decline, the 195 recorded deaths in May is the largest number ever recorded in that calendar month and is a 20% increase over the number of deaths reported in April 2022 (162). The total number of deaths in the month equates to an average of about 6.3 deaths per day.

By local health area in 2022, the highest rates of death have been reported in Lillooet, Mission, Cariboo/Chilcotin, Powell River and Merritt.

Expedited toxicological testing further underscores the volatility of the toxic drug supply. Since it was first implemented in July 2020, results from the new expedited testing protocol have found that about 91% of submitted samples have detected fentanyl and/or its analogues, 73% have detected at least one stimulant, 19% have detected at least one other opioid and 44% have detected at least one benzodiazepine. Additionally, between July 2020 and May 2022, etizolam was found in 40% of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths that have undergone expedited testing. Etizolam is a benzodiazepine analogue and non-opioid sedative that does not respond to naloxone and creates life-saving challenges for first responders.