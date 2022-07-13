Project AIM (Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products) Family Fair and Market/Fundraiser in Agassiz – July 16 and 17

Agassiz – Looking for something amazing to do this weekend with your family & friends, all while helping out an awesome local cause. Come down to Project AIM’s weekend Family Fair & Market this Saturday, July16th & Sunday, July.17th at Miellie Meadows Organic Farm in Agassiz (2614 Else Rd, Agassiz).

Project A.I.M stands for – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products

You will be able to view over 90 silent auction items and bid for them online all weekend long. Love to shop for quality local items? We have a fantastic vendor market being held on Saturday with over 25 vendors. Sunday features a great garage sale with high value items available.

Bring the kids so they can enjoy our pony/horse rides and face painting on Saturday from 1:00-3:00 and Sunday from 10:00-12:00. Kids will enjoy a refreshing lemonade stand by donation.

The food trucks will be there too.

A local youth artist (HollisWallisCreates ) is going to be painting a one of a kind piece of art that you will be able to watch them create and buy raffle tickets to win. And closing out the weekend is an outdoor concert in a garden-like setting by donation with the one and only Vance Road. This duo is made up of Nelson Padilla and Dionne Perrott. Their music will speak to your soul.

Admission is FREE and most things are by donation. All proceeds raised help Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products continue to provide barrier-free access to incontinence and menstrual products to folks in need free of charge.