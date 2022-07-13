Chilliwack Museum – Where Are The Children?

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum & Archives is currently exhibiting Where are the Children? Healing the Impacts of Residential Schools from the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

This exhibition, the first in Canada to be developed on residential schools, uses archival photographs and documents, to tell the story of the System using a more traditional museum-style format. The content is presented on text panels and the images as framed photographs.

Where are the Children? spans over 125 years and contains photographs and documents from the 1880s to the present day. Photographs, text panels, and artifacts move the witness through the process of leaving home and arriving at school to school activities and being part of a classroom. A section on the children who never returned home as well as on contemporary role models provides a wide range of perspectives.

More information can be found on line at chilliwackmuseum.ca