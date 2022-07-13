Abbotsford’s Reach Gallery – Recipients of Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards

Abbotsford – The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, with generous support from the Government House Foundation, announced the recipients of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards.

Abbotsford’s Reach Gallery is one of those recipients.

As a part of celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, these one-time awards recognize individuals, groups and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion or commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the fields of visual arts, music or performance. The awards were open to any British Columbian or B.C.-based individual, group or organization.

“I am delighted to congratulate the recipients of these special awards,” said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. “It is a great privilege to support such talented creators in our province, particularly those who make a big impact at so many levels. In honour of the 70 years of service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it’s very important to recognize the service of these artists to their communities through the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards.”

The individual recipients are:

* Alexandra Lainfiesta – Vancouver

* Amanda Shatzko – Vernon/North Okanagan (UBC)

* C.E. Gatchalian – Vancouver

* Don Alder – Vancouver

* Jodi Proznick – Port Coquitlam/Metro Vancouver

* Joelle Rabu – Nanaimo

* Timothy Vernon – Victoria

* Melany Nugent-Noble – Kelowna/Central Okanagan

* Ruby Singh – Vancouver

* Russell Wallace – Vancouver

* Valerie Sing Turner – Vancouver

The organization recipients are:

* Ballet Kelowna – Kelowna, Central Okanagan

* Belfry Theatre – Victoria

* Canadian Heritage Arts Society/Canadian College of Performing Arts – Victoria

* Coquitlam Place des Arts Society – Coquitlam/Metro Vancouver

* Creative Okanagan – Kelowna/Central Okanagan

* Dancers of Damelahamid – West Vancouver

* Firehall Arts Centre – Vancouver

* Gate House Theatre – Port McNeill/Mt. Waddington R.D

* Inclusive Services Program – Jewish Community Centre – Vancouver

* Indian Summer Arts Society – Vancouver

* Island Mountain Arts Collective – Wells/Cariboo Regional District

* Ptarmigan Arts Society Music – Pender Island/Capital Region

* Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society – Terrace/Kitimat-Stikine RD

* The Reach Gallery Museum – Abbotsford/Fraser Valley

* Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration Society / 5X Festival – Vancouver

* Victoria Arts Council – Victoria

* Victoria Conservatory of Music – Victoria

The selection committee included representation by esteemed community leaders in visual arts, music and performing arts. Each award recipient received a certificate of acknowledgment and a monetary gift recognizing their achievement.