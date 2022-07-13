Skip to content

19 Eastern Valley Organizations Received Over $700K in Funding Through Community Gaming Grants – from Ann Davis and CCS to Alano Club and Hospice

Fraser Valley – This year, there are 19 organizations in the Eastern Fraser Valley that received over $700,000 in funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:  

  • The Chilliwack Hospice Society- Hospice and Bereavement- $100,000
  • Chilliwack Community Services- Education and training services- $100,000 
  • Agassiz-Harrison Community Services- Children, Youth and Family Services, Food and Nutrition, activities- $62,675
  • A complete list of recipients is below.  

“Whether it’s the Chilliwack Hospice or Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, every one of the organizations receiving this funding are vital to our communities. I’m so grateful for everyone who is involved in making sure people in our communities receive the care they need, from volunteers, to employees, to those in government who deliver this funding, thank you,” Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

This year, the New Democrat government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C. This funding means people can continue access to services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing.    

LOCATIONORGANIZATIONFUNDING
ChilliwackAlano Club of Chilliwack$45,000
ChilliwackAnn Davis Transition Society$72,000
ChilliwackChilliwack Community Services$100,000
ChilliwackChilliwack Learning Society$30,000
ChilliwackChilliwack Resource Centre$10,000
ChilliwackChilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors$49,300
ChilliwackChilliwack Youth Health Centre Society$40,000
ChilliwackKiwanis Club of Chilliwack$15,100
ChilliwackKnights of Columbus #3478$30,000
ChilliwackScouts Canada – 1st Fairfield$2,000
ChilliwackScouts Canada – 6th Chilliwack Group$10,200
ChilliwackSteller’s Jay Lions Club$15,500
AgassizAgassiz-Harrison Community Services$62,675
ChilliwackChilliwack Hospice Society$100,000
ChilliwackKateslem Youth Society$50,000
ChilliwackKiwanis Club of Sardis$45,000
ChilliwackPromontory Heights Elementary Community School Association$12,000
RosedaleRosedale Traditional Community School Society$20,000

