19 Eastern Valley Organizations Received Over $700K in Funding Through Community Gaming Grants – from Ann Davis and CCS to Alano Club and Hospice

Fraser Valley – This year, there are 19 organizations in the Eastern Fraser Valley that received over $700,000 in funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:

The Chilliwack Hospice Society- Hospice and Bereavement- $100,000

Chilliwack Community Services- Education and training services- $100,000

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services- Children, Youth and Family Services, Food and Nutrition, activities- $62,675

A complete list of recipients is below.

“Whether it’s the Chilliwack Hospice or Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, every one of the organizations receiving this funding are vital to our communities. I’m so grateful for everyone who is involved in making sure people in our communities receive the care they need, from volunteers, to employees, to those in government who deliver this funding, thank you,” Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

This year, the New Democrat government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C. This funding means people can continue access to services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing.