Paul Horn To Run Again For Mission Mayor in October

Mission – It’s official – Paul Horn will be back in the race for the mayor’s seat in the municipal election this October.

From his media statement:

“Mission is known throughout the region as a highly agile city, willing to tackle challenges with community support. We deserve to think boldly and to define ourselves on our own terms. I am excited to be a part of that work,” said Horn.

First elected as Mission’s mayor in a May 2021 by-election, the life-long community leader, college instructor and former city councillor intends to build on initiatives he championed in the past year.

Horn’s 2021 platform focused on improved communication from city hall, economic growth, jobs, housing, health services, and visionary land use planning that incorporates community values. The city made strides in all of these areas, but the most important work is yet to come, says Horn.

“We completed our Affordable Housing Strategy, and the waterfront and Silverdale planning, but the next council will be charged with executing those plans. That will mean working with other levels of government, investors, community groups and citizens to make our plans a reality,” he said.

When asked what ingredients he brought to council, Horn points to three key initiatives. The first is the Community Wellness Strategy, to be completed this coming fall. “I felt that council’s strategic plan missed a key area, namely the health, education, and human services needs of the community. The community wellness strategy is an opportunity for all of our partner agencies to describe how we want services to improve as Mission evolves.”

Horn also strives for better communication from City Hall. By improving the city’s survey tools and more interaction with residents through Council Coffees, Community Conversations and Facebook Live, Horn has heard community members say there is an improvement in the way City Hall responds. “We are just getting started. In the future, we will have more forums and symposiums, such as one on the opioid crisis plan for the fall, and opportunities for walks and informal engagement with myself and other members of council.”

Third, Horn is eager to implement the revised Environmental Charter, which had not been updated since 2008. “While innovative, the last charter did not contemplate the effects of climate change. The updated charter will identify new goals and appropriate resourcing, and revising policies for land clearing. Unchecked land clearing has led to various problems for our community, including erosion and mudslides,” he said.

Horn says there is much to do in the next four years as the economic effects of the pandemic hit cities like Mission. He stated that inflation will be a challenge as the city addresses pressing needs such as traffic, public amenities and fire services.

However, Horn is optimistic about Mission’s future. He points to health and education investments to come from the Fraser Health Authority and the University of the Fraser Valley. “FHA and UFV have each made $10-million commitments to improving our local facilities. Both have let us know it is because Mission is ‘growing up,’ and community members are actively supporting improvements such as the CT scanner.”

To learn more about Paul Horn, please go to https://www.paulhornformayor.com