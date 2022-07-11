Elements Casino Chilliwack Resumes Annual Payment from Knight Road Bingo Legacy

Fraser Valley – Back on June 28th, the Knight Road Legacy Association (KRLA) received its annual payment from Elements Casino Chilliwack in the amount of $192,560 for its share of slot machine revenue in 2021.

Elements Casino Chilliwack and Knight Road Legacy Association signed a 20-year agreement in 2012 which secured a long-term share of slot machine revenue for KRLA and the 49 charitable and non-profit organizations that are members of the association.

This is the first annual payment made to KRLA since the onset of the pandemic. The last payment made to KRLA was in 2020 in the amount of $669,005 for the property’s performance in 2019.

The Chilliwack Alano Club is one of those associations that needs these funds as they are a non-profit but do not qualify for charity status under Revenue Canada rules.

“We’re delighted about the resumption of our annual payments to KRLA and the many charitable and non-profit organizations that play a vital role to the economic and social well-being of the Chilliwack community,” stated Shawn Duncan, Regional Vice President of Operations, BC Regional, who oversees

Elements Casino Chilliwack. “Supporting the communities that we are a part of is an unwavering piece of Public our business and our agreement with KRLA is one example of our dedication to ensuring that Chilliwack continues to be a thriving community and great place to live.”

Knight Road Legacy Association was the original owner and operator of Chilliwack Bingo.