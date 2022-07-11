Concentrix Chilliwack Career Fair – Tuesday July 19

Chilliwack – Concentrix Chilliwack is hosting an onsite career fair on Tuesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST, at 7955 Evans Road in Chilliwack. Concentrix is hiring content moderators and technical support advisors for virtual reality products, and is looking for individuals with a curious, tech-focused mindset and a passion for people. At the information sessions, interested applicants can get to know Concentrix, meet recruiters, learn more about the available opportunities, as well as get an introduction to the culture, site and staff.

At Concentrix – a leading global customer experience services and technologies company that supports some of the world’s best brands – staff can take advantage of a clear path for career growth, development opportunities, coaching and mentorship programs, a vibrant culture of belonging and a strong network of peers, as well as:

• Paid training

• Full benefits and an employee assistance program (EAP) aimed at fully supporting the needs of each employee

• At Concentrix, there are trained mental health partners on hand to further support staff and offer wellness training

• Concentrix University, a complimentary online learning platform with more than 11k courses, is available to all staff

• Staff Resource Group opportunities such as Network of Women, Black Professionals Network, Pride LGBTQ+, and Persons with Disabilities

• Mentorship programs

• Global citizenship, sustainability and community event opportunities through which staff may positively impact the Chilliwack community and make global difference

Concentrix, recently recognized among the Top 50 companies for “Happiest Employees” by Comparably.com, offers professional growth initiatives and leadership training that empowers staff to advance their careers within the company. In 2020, FlexJobs ranked Concentrix among the top 100 work-at-home employers.

The company hopes to fill 75 permanent, fulltime roles in the next three months. Currently, staff temporarily work from the comfort of their own homes until time to return to the office setting. To learn more, contact a recruiter at 513-512-6344 or apply directly at https://jobs.concentrix.com/global/en/event/62c322a4a4d148134f2b8d86/Chilliwack-Onsite-Career-Fair&utm_source=news&utm_medium=newspitch&utm_campaign=cwkcareerevent