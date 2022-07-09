7AM Saturday Update – Most of Rogers Wireless Service Back On Line – Telus Takes a Not So Subtle Shot and Grabbing Rogers Customers After Friday’s Wireless Shutdown

Fraser Valley/Vancouver/Toronto (with files from Daily Hive/Global/CBC) – Well, you cold see this coming.

First, the Rogers wireless network came crashing down on Friday morning. Debit and internet services went to a standstill and many areas across Canada that rely on Rogers for 911 service, hit the PR panic button.

Rogers VP Kye Prigg was speaking to reporters (on Friday)on the CBC program Power & Politics and hinted that this may have been a cyber-attack, but after 12 hours down, he could not provide an ETA on when the system would be back up.

On Saturday. company President Aaron Rogers, Issued a Statement:

We have made progress towards bringing our networks back online & many of our wireless customers are seeing services return. I take full responsibility for ensuring we at Rogers earn back your trust & are there to connect you to what matters. Read more: https://t.co/W4Nj20Bauk — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) July 9, 2022

Knowing a business opportunity when you see it, Telus jumped on this after Lunch on Friday:

It’s time to stop clinging to your old network. Switch and save $100 for a limited time. Conditions apply. https://t.co/07Ge9JWo8o — TELUS (@TELUS) July 8, 2022