CRTC Issues Short, Blunt Statement on Friday’s System Crash of Rogers Wireless

Ottawa – In light of the country wide system crash of Rogers Wireless, which also effected ATM’s and 911 service, the CRTC – Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission didn’t pull punches with a short statement on Saturday.

We recognize the importance of telecommunication services to Canadians.

We have been in regular contact with Rogers, their services have been restored, including emergency services.

We continue to monitor this concerning situation and will be follow-up with Rogers.