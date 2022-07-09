Skip to content

CRTC Issues Short, Blunt Statement on Friday’s System Crash of Rogers Wireless

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. CRTC Issues Short, Blunt Statement on Friday’s System Crash of Rogers Wireless

Ottawa – In light of the country wide system crash of Rogers Wireless, which also effected ATM’s and 911 service, the CRTC – Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission didn’t pull punches with a short statement on Saturday.

We recognize the importance of telecommunication services to Canadians.

We have been in regular contact with Rogers, their services have been restored, including emergency services.

We continue to monitor this concerning situation and will be follow-up with Rogers.

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts

BC Blueberry Day – July 15

Abbotsford – July 15th is British Columbia’s official BC Blueberry Day. This will be the kick-off to #GoBlueBC, a campaign running from July 15 –