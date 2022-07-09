City of Abbotsford to Make Improvements to Courts at Jubilee Park and MSA Arena This Fall

Abbotsford – – Pickle ball and tennis players in Abbotsford can look forward to improved courts at Jubilee Park and MSA Arena this fall, as the City of Abbotsford is fully rebuilding all eight pickle ball and four tennis courts at the two sites.

The improvement project start is expected mid-July, and is expected to be completed by mid-September. During this time, all twelve courts will be closed, as they will be fully demolished and rebuilt from scratch as the existing surfaces have deteriorated beyond repair.

The City of Abbotsford has a number of courts that the public can use and enjoy at other locations until the Jubilee Park and MSA Arena projects are complete.

Additional pickle ball courts are available at the following parks;

• Lower Sumas Mountain Park – multi-use court tennis / pickle ball (1)

• Larch Park – multi-use court tennis / pickle ball (1)

• Glen Mountain Park – multi-use court basketball / pickle ball (2)

• Yale Courts – multi-use court basketball with pickle ball lines (3) / multi-use court tennis with pickle ball lines (1)

• Bradner Park – pickle ball (4)

Additional tennis courts are available at the following parks;

• Eagle Mountain Park – tennis court (1)

• Matsqui Park – tennis court (1)

• Delair Park – tennis court (2)

• Swensson Park- tennis court (1)

• Mt. Lehman Park- tennis court (2)

• Bradner Park – tennis court (1)

Temporary pickle ball posts and nets are available for the Yale Courts and can be accessed from the storage building contacting Parks, Recreation & Culture office at 604-859-3134. More information on the City’s sports facilities, bookings and rentals, can be found at https://www.abbotsford.ca/sports-fields-courts