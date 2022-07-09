Business – Accepted – Ratification Results for BC Superstore and Distribution Centre Members

Surrey – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voting on whether to accept a new agreement or strike has concluded for nearly 10,000 retail grocery and warehouse members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 247.

The membership has ratified and accepted the latest offer from Loblaw by 58 percent.

“We recognize this was a difficult decision for many members, and I would like to thank all members who participated in the process,” said Dan Goodman, President of UFCW Local 247. “Thousands of members in the province have engaged with their union. We will continue to listen and support our members as we build even greater solidarity among BC’s retail and warehouse workers.”

“Our stewards and activists were prepared for any outcome,” said UFCW Local 247 Secretary-Treasurer, Charles Pratt. “Our members have made their voices heard through a democratic vote on this final agreement.”

“Our members were told that their Union would support their decision no matter what the outcome of this vote would be,” added Goodman. “That support will continue and will increase as we implement and enforce their new collective agreement with Loblaw.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 247 represents BC workers in the food production, warehousing, and retail industries across British Columbia, and is also part of UFCW Canada, with 250,000 members across the country.